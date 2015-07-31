Coming Up Sunday: An update on Malaysian air flight MH370, Republican Presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee, and what to expect out of 2016's first GOP debate

(CBS News) WASHINGTON - As Donald Trump continues to lead in the national polls, another GOP candidate, Mike Huckabee, stepped into the spotlight this week with his own contentious remarks. The Arkansas governor conjured up images of Nazi concentration camps when he said President Obama "would take the Israelis" and "march them to the door of the oven" while discussing the nuclear deal with Iran. Sunday, we'll talk with the former governor about his stance on the Iran deal and how he plans to attract minority voters in the upcoming primaries.

Boeing and Australian officials say they are confident debris found Wednesday off the coast of a French Island in the west Indian Ocean was part of a Boeing 777 and could be from Malaysian Airlines Flight 370. CBS News Aviation and Safety Expert Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger will discuss the latest in the effort to find out what happened with the flight that mysteriously went missing in March of 2014.

Friday's the deadline for Political Action Committee reports to be filed with the Federal Election Commission. Our money panel, CBS News Correspondent Julianna Goldman, former FEC commissioner Trevor Potter, Washington Post's Matea Gold, and Steven Law of American Crossroads will discuss the big money behind the 2016 election and why these war chests are already overflowing with more than a year away from the 2016 election.

Finally, our political panel will discuss the GOP's first candidate forum set for Thursday, August 6th. FOX NEWS announced there will now be two debates to accommodate all 17 announced candidates. Molly Ball of The Atlantic, National Journal's senior political correspondent Ron Fournier, Dan Balz of the Washington Post, and National Review's Reihan Salam will exchange views on what debate prep might look like for these candidates and the question everyone wants an answer to: will Donald Trump behave?

