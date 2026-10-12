Are banks, the USPS and stock market open on Columbus Day? Here is what to know.

Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples Day, may be an official federal holiday, but it's not consistently observed across the U.S., according to the Pew Research Center.

Falling on the second Monday in October, the holiday creates a three-day weekend for workers whose employers observe it, including federal employees and some state workers, Pew found.

But a push to shift recognition away from explorer Christopher Columbus and instead honor North America's original inhabitants means the holiday isn't as widely observed as it once was.

Since Oct. 12 is a federal holiday, some services and businesses will be closed. Here's what to know about what is open and closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day.

Is today a federal holiday?

Yes, Monday, Oct. 12, is a federal holiday, which means that U.S. government offices will be closed and federal workers have the day off.

Is the stock market open on Columbus Day?

Yes, the stock market is open on Columbus Day, with neither the New York Stock Exchange nor the Nasdaq market observing it as a holiday.

The stock market will be open during its regular working hours on Monday from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET.

Is mail delivered on Columbus Day?

No, the U.S. Postal Service observes Columbus Day as a holiday, which means there will be no regular residential or business mail delivery. All USPS offices will also be closed.

Are banks open on Columbus Day?

It's best to check with your bank, as some are open while others observe the holiday.

JPMorgan Chase said that its branches will be open on Oct. 12, but will treat the day as a holiday for online transactions. That means customers can't schedule transactions to occur on Columbus Day, and repeating transactions were processed on the preceding business day.

Many other banks are closed on Columbus Day, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

Is Costco open on Columbus Day?

Yes, Costco is open for business today, as Columbus Day isn't among the seven holidays the discount chain observes.

Is Walmart open today?

Walmart is also open on Columbus Day, with stores open during regular hours, according to the retailer's website.