Here's what is open and closed on Columbus Day 2024/Indigenous Peoples Day

Expert offers tips for holiday, end of year travel Expert offers tips for holiday, end of year travel 02:26

Columbus Day, also called Indigenous Peoples Day, may be a federal holiday, but it's also one of the nation's most inconsistently celebrated days, according to Pew Research.

Even thoughthe event, which falls annually on the second Monday in October, is one of the nation's 11 federally recognized holidays, it's not observed by some businesses, states and institutions, especially amid a push to shift recognition away from explorer Christopher Columbus and instead honor the original inhabitants of North America via Indigenous Peoples Day.

As a result, Columbus Day isn't as widely marked as it once was. Still, the day remains a federal holiday, meaning that some types of services and businesses will be shuttered on October 14 this year.

Here's what to know about what is open and closed on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day.

Is today a federal holiday?

Yes, October 14 is a federal holiday, which means that federal offices will be closed and federal workers have the day off.

Are banks open today on Columbus Day?

Some banks will be closed to commemorate Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day, with October 14 counting as a holiday for the Federal Reserve system. Among those that will be closed are Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Some banks, however, say they will remain open on October 14, including Chase, which says its branches will remain open, and TD Bank.

Is mail delivered on Columbus Day?

No, the U.S. Postal Service observes Columbus Day as a holiday, which means there will be no regular residential or business mail delivery. Its retail branches will also be closed.

However, the USPS says that its Priority Mail Express will still be delivered in some regions for an additional fee.

Is the stock market open on Columbus Day?

Yes, the stock market is open on Monday, October 14. The New York Stock Exchange does not observe Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day as a holiday, nor does the Nasdaq.

Is Walmart open today?

Walmart tells CBS MoneyWatch its locations will be open during their regular hours on Columbus Day.

Is Target open on Columbus Day?

Target says its stores will be operating on Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day with its regular store business hours, although those hours vary by location. Local hours can be found at Target.com's "Find a store" feature.

Is Costco open today?

Costco is closed for seven holidays each year, but Columbus Day isn't one of them, which means the retailer's doors will be open on October 14.

Is Chick-fil-A open on Columbus Day?

Chick-fil-A's restaurants are open on October 14, but "they may have limited operating hours," a spokesperson said. "Please check with your local restaurant for specific hours of operation."