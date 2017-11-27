"Columbine-style" threat investigated in Telluride, Colorado

TELLURIDE, Colo. -- One student is in custody and at least five others are being questioned in Telluride, Colorado, after investigators said they discovered a "Columbine-Style" threat being discussed on Snapchat.

Telluride High School was closed Monday as various law enforcement agencies searched the high school in the Rocky Mountain town of fewer than 3,000 residents. The Telluride Marshal's Department said in a statement that a student notified school staff about a possible threat Sunday afternoon.

Investigators later discovered another threat to detonate explosives around the school. The department said a rifle and handgun were found in the home of the Telluride High student taken into custody.

In a statement, Chief Marshal James Kolar said, "We take these threats seriously and our investigation will be efficient and thorough."

School Superintendent Mike Gass called it an excellent example of kids doing the right thing by notifying adults of suspicious activity.

CBS Denver reports that school officials said they take "every threat seriously and run down all leads to ensure safety of students and staff."