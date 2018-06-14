Colorado wildfires: Crews battling dry conditions, winds up to 30 mph

DURANGO, Colo. -- Crews battling what's called the 416 Fire have their hands full with gusty winds, dry conditions and raging flames. Thick smoke rising into the air is casting a gray haze over Durango's rugged terrain.

"Make no bones about it, our number one priority is the safety of incident responders," said Todd Pechota, the incident commander.

Time lapse video shows thick plumes of smoke, billowing since June 1. Over 32,000 acres have burned, the bulk of it in San Juan National Forest. More than 600 firefighters are on the front line, using choppers and air tankers, but they've only wrestled the fire to 15 percent containment.

Farther north in Silverthorne, the Buffalo Fire has scorched over 90 acres in an area known for its ski resorts. More than 1,300 homes already been evacuated, with people living in more than 1,000 other houses waiting to see if they'll be next.

In Moab, Utah, smoke and charred ashes is all that's left of eight homes.

There is some good news for the crews. A thunderstorm recently rolled through, which knocked out flames for the time being. There are more than 1,000 people helping to get the fire out, and hundreds are staying in makeshift tent cities.