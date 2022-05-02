Cole Emhoff, Kamala Harris' stepson, is engaged

Cole Emhoff, the son of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Greenley Littlejohn. The proposal took place in front of a bonfire, according to a video Littlejohn shared on her Instagram account.

"Surrounded by friends and family in my favorite place I said yes to the love of my life! Can't wait to combine our family," she wrote.

The video did not include the second gentleman nor Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Cole Emhoff is one of two children from Emhoff's first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff, a film producer. Harris has noted how both Cole and his sister Ella refer to her as "Momala." In an essay for Elle last year, Harris wrote that she and Kerstin hit it off "immediately," and Kerstin Emhoff attended the 2021 inauguration with her children.

In the Elle essay, Harris wrote "Cole and Ella could not have been more welcoming. They are brilliant, talented, funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults. I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in."

Cole currently lives in Los Angeles and works in the entertainment industry.

Cole Emhoff (L) and Ella Emhoff, the stepchildren of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris arrive for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee / Getty Images