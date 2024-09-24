Coca-Cola discontinues Spiced flavor after just 6 months

Coca-Cola Oreos? Odd snack food “collaborations” are proliferating Coca-Cola Oreos? Odd snack food “collaborations” are proliferating 03:34

Coca-Cola Spiced wasn't the hit the company hoped it would be among consumers.

Just six months after launching the new flavor, Coca-Cola is pulling it from store shelves, even though the spicy soda was intended to be a permanent part of the beverage giant's lineup.

While it's still billed as a new flavor on Coca-Cola's website, the company told CBS MoneyWatch that the variety will cease to exist. "We're always looking at what our customers like and adjusting our range of products," a spokesperson said in a statement. "As part of this strategy, we're planning to phase out Coca-Cola Spiced to introduce an exciting new flavor in 2025."

It seems the spicy flavor failed to resonate among consumers in an increasingly crowded beverage market, as younger drinkers in particular turn to sodas billed as healthier alternatives to legacy brands' offerings. Coca-Cola faces competition from new entrants to the market like Olipop, Poppi and Culture Pop.

Coca-Cola often releases limited-edition flavors as twists on its regular and diet Coke formulas, such as Coca-Cola Oreo and Coca-Cola Marshmello — a collaboration with Grammy-nominated artist Marshmello.

The marketing behind Coca-Cola Spiced could also have confused consumers, as the drink wasn't exactly spicy, but rather raspberry-flavored. Coke had described it as a beverage that blended "the iconic taste of Coca‑Cola with a burst of refreshing notes from raspberry and spiced flavors."