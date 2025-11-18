Reports of outages surge at X and other apps as Cloudflare says it's having widespread problems

Reports of outages and problems accessing apps including X and video game League of Legends surged on Tuesday morning amid an issue at web services company Cloudflare, which stated on its system status page that it is investigating an issue affecting "multiple customers."

Cloudflare said customers were experiencing "widespread 500 errors," a message indicating that a website's server is malfunctioning.

"We are seeing services recover, but customers may continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates as we continue remediation efforts," Cloudflare said on its status page at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Thousands of X users reported problems accessing the social media site early Tuesday, as well as people playing League of Legends, according to internet outage tracking site Downdetector.

