Technology

Amazon Web Services outage causing issues for many major apps, websites worldwide

An Amazon Web Services outage is causing major disruptions around the world. The service provides remote computing services to many apps, websites, governments, universities and companies.

On Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, users reported issues with Amazon Alexa, Amazon Prime, Snapchat, Ring, Roblox, Fortnite, online broker Robinhood, the McDonald's app and many others.

Amazon Web Services said on the site where it provides updates that services in its eastern U.S. region were disrupted and engineers were working to understand what was causing the problem.

AWS customers include some of the world's biggest businesses and organizations.

