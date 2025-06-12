Google, OpenAI, Spotify, other platforms experience outage, affecting tens of thousands of users

Amazon Web Services, Google, OpenAI and Spotify were all down on Thursday after a wide-spread tech outage.

Tens of thousands of users reported issues on Downdector.com, a website that tracks outages. A large number of sites appear to be impacted, with reports ticking up around 2 p.m EST.

Cloudflare, which provides services to several major companies impacted by the outage, did not immediately replied to CBS News' request for information on whether the site issues are related to an outage on the global cloud platform.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.