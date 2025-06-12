Watch CBS News
Google, OpenAI, Spotify, other platforms experience outage, affecting tens of thousands of users

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Anne Marie D. Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Anne Marie D. Lee

Amazon Web Services, Google, OpenAI and Spotify were all down on Thursday after a wide-spread tech outage.

Tens of thousands of users reported issues on Downdector.com, a website that tracks outages. A large number of sites appear to be impacted, with reports ticking up around 2 p.m EST.  

Cloudflare, which provides services to several major companies impacted by the outage, did not immediately replied to CBS News' request for information on whether the site issues are related to an outage on the global cloud platform.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

