Human-caused climate change meant an average of 41 extra days of dangerous heat this year, scientists say

People around the world suffered an average of 41 extra days of dangerous heat this year because of human-caused climate change, according to a group of scientists who also said that climate change worsened much of the world's damaging weather throughout 2024.

The analysis from World Weather Attribution and Climate Central researchers comes at the end of a year that shattered climate record after climate record. Heat across the globe likely made 2024 the hottest year ever measured and contributed to a slew of other fatal weather events that spared few.

"The finding is devastating but utterly unsurprising: Climate change did play a role, and often a major role in most of the events we studied, making heat, droughts, tropical cyclones and heavy rainfall more likely and more intense across the world, destroying lives and livelihoods of millions and often uncounted numbers of people," Friederike Otto, the lead of World Weather Attribution and an Imperial College climate scientist, said during a media briefing on the scientists' findings.

"As long as the world keeps burning fossil fuels, this will only get worse," Otto warned.

Hospital staff are pouring water for a patient who is suffering from heatstroke in a government hospital in Varanasi, India, on May 30, 2024. India is reporting its first heat-related death this year according to an Indian media report. Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Millions of people endured stifling heat this year. Northern California and Death Valley baked. Sizzling daytime temperatures scorched Mexico and Central America. Heat endangered already vulnerable children in West Africa. Skyrocketing southern European temperatures forced Greece to close the Acropolis. In South and Southeast Asian countries, heat forced school closures.

Earth experienced some of the hottest days ever measured and its hottest-yet summer, with a 13-month heat streak that just barely broke.

To do its heat analysis, the team of volunteer international scientists compared daily temperatures around the globe in 2024 to the temperatures that would have been expected in a world without climate change. The results are not yet peer-reviewed, but researchers use peer-reviewed methods.

Some areas saw 150 days or more of extreme heat due to climate change, they found.

"The poorest, least developed countries on the planet are the places that are experiencing even higher numbers," said Kristina Dahl, vice president of climate science at Climate Central.

What's worse, heat-related deaths are often underreported.

"People don't have to die in heat waves. But if we can't communicate convincingly, 'but actually a lot of people are dying,' it's much harder to raise this awareness," Otto said. "Heat waves are by far the deadliest extreme event, and they are the extreme events where climate change is a real game changer."

This year was a warning that the planet is getting dangerously close to the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming limit compared to the pre-industrial average, according to the scientists. Earth is expected to soon edge past that threshold, although it's not considered to have been breached until that warming is sustained over decades.

The researchers closely examined 29 extreme weather events this year that, in aggregate, killed at least 3,700 people and displaced millions, and found that 26 of them had clear links to climate change.

The El Niño weather pattern, which naturally warms the Pacific Ocean and changes weather around the world, made some of this weather more likely earlier in the year. However, the researchers said most of their studies found that climate change played a bigger role than that phenomenon in fueling 2024's events. Warm ocean waters and warmer air fueled more destructive storms, according to the researchers, while temperatures led to many record-breaking downpours.

Jennifer Francis, a climate scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Cape Cod who wasn't involved in the research, said the science and findings were sound.

"Extreme weather will continue to become more frequent, intense, destructive, costly, and deadly, until we can lower the concentration of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere," she said.

Significantly more climate extremes could be expected without action, the United Nations Environment Program said in the fall, as more planet-warming carbon dioxide has been sent into the air this year by burning fossil fuels than last year.

"Countries can reduce those impacts by preparing for climate change and adapting for climate change, and while the challenges faced by individual countries or systems or places vary around the world, we do see that every country has a role to play," she said.­­­­­­

The warnings come amid concern in many countries that the U.S. government, under President-elect Donald Trump, will start to roll back commitments made by Washington in January to slash greenhouse gas emissions and work toward transitioning to more sustainable energy production.

Trump has made it clear that he believes fears about climate change are overblown, and he's previously dismissed the notion of human-caused global warming as a hoax. In his first term as president, Trump overturned 100 environmental rules enacted by his predecessor Barack Obama.