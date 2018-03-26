Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou join cast of "Captain Marvel"

Marvel announced that Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace will be joining the cast of "Captain Marvel," reports Entertainment Weekly. Production is underway and the movie is set for a March 8, 2019 release. Brie Larson plays the title role of Carol Danvers.

The news is a bit of a spoiler, given that Clark Gregg's character, Agent Coulson, died off in "The Avengers" but returned in ABC's "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Pace and Hounsou will reprise their roles as villains Ronan the Accuser and Korath the Pursuer, respectively. Korath is a mercenary who works with Ronan; both characters died in "Guardians." The revivals make sense because "Captain Marvel" goes back in time and is set in the 1990s.

The star-studded cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte and McKenna Grace.

Marvel announced on Monday that production has begun and released a photo of Larson with Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander, on a recent trip to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to research her character.

Production has begun on Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel...@BrieLarson receives instructions from Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander on a recent visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to research her character. pic.twitter.com/P3ZXvEguJQ — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) March 26, 2018

"Captain Marvel" becomes one of the Marvel universe's most powerful superheroes when Earth becomes caught in the middle of a war between two alien races.