Marvel stars wish Stan Lee a happy 95th birthday

Legendary Marvel Comics creator and publisher Stan Lee turned 95 on Thursday, and the stars of popular Marvel movies and TV shows, such as "The Avengers," wished him a happy birthday on social media.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the "Avengers" franchise, called the man who co-created Spider-Man, X-Men, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Panther and others "the legend." Chris Evans of "Captain America" fame and Don Cheadle (War Machine) also chimed in with birthday cheer.

The one and only! Happy birthday!! https://t.co/Xh4XxYx0Eb — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 28, 2017

@TheRealStanLee happy born day, stan !!! — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 28, 2017

Jason R. Moore and Deborah Ann Woll of Netflix's "The Punisher" also paid tribute to Lee. Woll tweeted "#Excelsior" in honor of Lee's signature sign-off.

Happy 95th birthday to the amazing, fantastic, uncanny, spectacular, incredible, man without fear @TheRealStanLee !! Hope it’s a great day!! ❤️❤️❤️😘 #Excelsior !! — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) December 28, 2017

Last year, Lee talked to "CBS Sunday Morning" about his career and said of retirement, "That's a dirty word. ... Well, you know, retired to do what? I'm doing what I want to do. So why would I want to retire from it?"

In August, Lee celebrated his career with a tribute in Beverly Hills called "Stan Lee: Extraordinary." Ruffalo, Aisha Tyler, Lou Ferrigno, RZA and comics creator Todd McFarlane were among the speakers at the event hosted by Chris Hardwick.