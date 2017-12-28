By Andrea Park CBS News December 28, 2017, 2:26 PM

Marvel stars wish Stan Lee a happy 95th birthday

Stan Lee attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Legendary Marvel Comics creator and publisher Stan Lee turned 95 on Thursday, and the stars of popular Marvel movies and TV shows, such as "The Avengers," wished him a happy birthday on social media. 

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the "Avengers" franchise, called the man who co-created Spider-Man, X-Men, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Panther and others "the legend." Chris Evans of "Captain America" fame and Don Cheadle (War Machine) also chimed in with birthday cheer. 

Jason R. Moore and Deborah Ann Woll of Netflix's "The Punisher" also paid tribute to Lee. Woll tweeted "#Excelsior" in honor of Lee's signature sign-off. 

Last year, Lee talked to "CBS Sunday Morning" about his career and said of retirement, "That's a dirty word. ... Well, you know, retired to do what? I'm doing what I want to do. So why would I want to retire from it?"

In August, Lee celebrated his career with a tribute in Beverly Hills called "Stan Lee: Extraordinary." Ruffalo, Aisha Tyler, Lou Ferrigno, RZA and comics creator Todd McFarlane were among the speakers at the event hosted by Chris Hardwick. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular