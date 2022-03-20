Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized for infection after experiencing "flu-like symptoms"

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized Friday with an infection, a spokesperson for the court said in a statement. A spokesperson told CBS News on Sunday that Thomas does not have COVID-19.

Thomas is being treated with intravenous antibiotics and his "symptoms are abating," the court said, adding that the 73-year-old justice "expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two."

"Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," the statement said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.