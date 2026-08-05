Rep. Chuck Edwards drops reelection bid after censure recommendation for sexual harassment claims

Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina dropped his bid for a third term early Wednesday, days after the House Ethics Committee recommended he be censured after concluding there is "substantial reason to believe" he violated House rules related to sexual harassment and hostile workplaces.

"After much prayer and reflection, I've decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign," Edwards posted on social media. "I will complete my current term. Serving Western North Carolina has been the honor of my life. Thank you for your trust, prayers, and support. God bless WNC and America."

The House Ethics Committee said in its report that Edwards "violated the House Code of Official Conduct by failing to adhere to the spirit of rules prohibiting sexual harassment of and unwanted advances to House staffers." It said it found that Edwards engaged in "persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers."

Edwards has denied any wrongdoing, which was also noted by the Ethics Committee report.

A statement on behalf of the Edwards campaign said the findings "completely exonerate Representative Edwards under the House rules governing sexual misconduct or harassment."

"They concluded that he neither engaged in sexual activity with nor explicitly propositioned any individual staff member. They concluded that the allegations in this matter do not implicate quid pro quo sexual harassment. They concluded he did not violate federal sexual harassment law," the statement said, adding that Edwards "looks forward to having his name cleared."

The allegations against Edwards come months after former Reps. Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct. Meanwhile, the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday announced it would be investigating Rep. Max Miller, who is accused of domestic abuse and possible drug use. Miller had denied the domestic abuse allegations and said he had a prescription for drugs. He said Tuesday that he would be staying in his reelection race.

Edwards, first elected in 2022, had ousted former Rep. Madison Cawthorn to represent Asheville and other parts of North Carolina. Democrat Jamie Ager, who won the March primary, is the Democrat on the ballot.

Although the district has not elected a Democrat since 2010, Democrats believe it could be competitive this cycle.