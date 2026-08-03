House Ethics Committee recommends censure for Rep. Chuck Edwards in sexual harassment probe

Washington — The House Ethics Committee released a report on Monday detailing the findings of an investigation into GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina, concluding that there is "substantial reason to believe" he violated House rules related to sexual harassment and hostile workplaces.

The committee recommended that the House censure Edwards for the conduct, and said it would bring a privileged resolution before the chamber. The House is set to return from recess late this month.

The Ethics Committee announced in May that it was investigating his conduct, after Axios first reported that Edwards, who has represented North Carolina in the House since 2023, had singled out two young staffers for special attention.

In its report, the committee said Edwards "violated the House Code of Official Conduct by failing to adhere to the spirit of rules prohibiting sexual harassment of and unwanted advances to House staffers." It found that Edwards engaged in "persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct towards two young female staffers," while noting that Edwards denies that his conduct was sexual or romantic.

The panel concluded that "his pattern of behavior would lead a reasonable observer to interpret it as such, including providing the young women with lavish and recurrent gifts, making comments regarding their appearance and dress, inviting them to intimate dinners and vacations, sending notes regarding his effusive affection, and inviting them to other activities as a way to spend time together."

The committee said it found no evidence that Edwards "engaged in sexual activity with or explicitly propositioned any individual under his employ." But it said the North Carolina Republican was aware "that his excessive attention toward the young women had led to rumors and innuendo in the office."

The report describes two young women staffers who the committee said were "subject to increasingly unusual attention from the Congressman while they worked for him, creating an environment where both they and their coworkers felt uncomfortable."

"Both women were uncomfortable with his behavior (which they attempted to communicate) but were put in an untenable position by virtue of his status as their boss and a Member of Congress," the committee said in the report.

The panel added that Edwards was "at minimum blind to that reality, and at worst, dismissive of the impact his inappropriate conduct had on the careers and wellbeing of two women on his staff."

In its investigation, the committee said it sought documentary evidence from multiple sources, reviewed nearly 1,500 pages of evidence and conducted 16 witness interviews, including with Edwards. The committee said he agreed to waive procedures for the panel to recommend a sanction on the House floor.

The report comes as the Ethics Committee has faced increasing pressure to improve transparency around possible misconduct by members, after former Reps. Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales resigned earlier this year after allegations of sexual impropriety.

In its conclusion, the panel said the report should not only hold Edwards accountable "for his poor judgment and unbecoming conduct," but also "serve as a caution to all Members that sexual harassment and discrimination will not be tolerated in the House."