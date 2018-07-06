Chrissy Teigen slams Trump over Elizabeth Warren, #MeToo comments

Chrissy Teigen criticized President Trump after he mocked Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the #MeToo movement on Thursday. The model, who was previously blocked on Twitter by Mr. Trump, taunted the president and said he does not know how genetic testing works.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump said during a Montana rally that he would buy Warren a genetic testing kit if he ever faced her in a presidential debate in order to see if she really has Native American ancestry. In the same breath, he also mocked the #MeToo movement.

"We will take that little kit, but we have to do it gently because we're in the #MeToo generation so we have to be very gentle," Mr. Trump said. "And we will very gently take that kit and we will slowly toss it hoping it doesn't hit her and injure her arm, even though it only weighs probably 2 ounces."

Teigen tweeted, "how does this dips**t think 23 and me works? where does he think you swab?" She also added, "and why would you have to toss it? where is he going with this? his brain is eating itself."

Mr. Trump blocked Teigen on Twitter last year. Teigen claimed that the straw that broke the camel's back was her tweet at the president that said, "Lolllllll no one likes you."

In May, a New York judge ruled that Mr. Trump's Twitter feed is a public forum, and that blocking users was a violation of their First Amendment rights, since it stopped them from seeing or responding to his posts. Teigen tweeted at the time, "well well well we meet again," though it's unclear if she has been unblocked.

In June, the president asked an appeals court to overturn the lower court's decision and let him block critics on Twitter.