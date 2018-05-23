Judge rules Trump can't block individuals from his Twitter feed

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Trump cannot block people from his Twitter account in response to their political views because it violates their right to free speech.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald reasoned in her opinion that Twitter is a designated public forum, so blocking users based on their political speech "constitutes viewpoint discrimination that violates the First Amendment." She rejected the president's defense that the First Amendment didn't apply, and "the President's personal First Amendment interests supersede those of the plaintiffs," the Knight First Amendment Institute and others.

Buchwald also disagreed with the contention of the defense that injunctive relief can never be awarded against the president, but she decided that she didn't need to "enter that legal thicket at this time." She instead settled on a declaratory judgment that "no government official -- including the President -- is above the law."

This is a developing story and will be updated.