Trump holds rally in Montana -- live stream

President Trump delivers remarks at a campaign-style rally in Montana Thursday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Following his remarks, the president will spend the weekend in New Jersey.

Mr. Trump's rally comes just after Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Thursday. Mr. Trump accepted his resignation in a tweet and said that Pruitt's EPA deputy Andrew Wheeler will take over his position starting Monday.

Mr. Trump is in Montana to campaign for Republican candidates, including at-large Rep. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale.