"I've learned how strong I am": Chrissy Teigen graces the cover of People's annual "Beautiful Issue"

Chrissy Teigen is gracing the cover of People' Magazine's "Beautiful Issue" – and a few guest stars join her. People released three versions of the issue with covers featuring Teigen with her two children, alone and with her mom, Pepper. Teigen also spoke to People about a "roller coaster" of a year that made her stronger.

The super model and mom of two opened up about her bond with husband, musician John Legend. "I thought I knew everything about John, and then [we] had children. Seeing him take care of them is beautiful," she told Poeple. "Seeing my partner be a father is really wonderful."

Last year, Teigen announced she and Legend were expecting their third baby. However, in October, she revealed the devastating news that they had lost the child, a boy they called Jack.

"I've learned how strong physically and mentally a body can be. I've learned how strong I am," Teigen told People. "This year has been a roller coaster for everybody in the world, including our little family."

The 35-year-old said seeing people rally around her family "has been really beautiful."

"There have been things in the past year that I never thought John would have to see, but it's also been so wonderful that we have prevailed and still see each other with so much more love than we could have ever, ever imagined ever in our lives," she continued. "Whatever love we put out into the world 10 years ago, we're getting it back tenfold. I feel every piece of love from everybody around the world."

In the interview, Teigen also said she now feels it's more important "to enjoy things as they come."

"I put my mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it," she said. "I've spent too many years counting calories and scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself. Now I know it's on the ground playing with my kids or going to a park or an aquarium."

On Instagram, Teigen shared each of the three "Beautiful Issue" covers. In sharing the cover featuring her kids, Luna and Miles, she wrote that it was an "absolute honor to follow so many women that have inspired me along the way."

She also shared another shot of herself and her kids from the People photoshoot, writing: "It's been a year. For us all, but for my little family, too. I am so appreciative of the people who helped us get through it all. Boy do I have a story to share someday."

She thanked her husband for being "the rock of our tribe," adding: "I mean I'm the heart and the fun and quite frankly the brains but you are the rock."