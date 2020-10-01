Chrissy Teigen shares news of loss of baby in heartbreaking Instagram post

Chrissy Teigen shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram Tuesday night announcing that she had lost her baby. The news came after the model was hospitalized due to excessive bleeding, according to ET Online.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," Teigen wrote:

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Teigen and husband John Legend announced they were expecting their third child in August. The couple, who have been married since 2013, revealed the news through Legend's music video for "Wild." Teigen was put on bed rest by her doctor for two weeks in early September, reports ET Online.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

She took to Twitter to share her feelings, as did Legend.

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

Teigen said she had received an outpouring of support. "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers," she wrote on Instagram. "We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you."

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience," said the model and entrepreneur. "But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."