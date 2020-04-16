Chris Cuomo's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Cristina Greeven Cuomo has tested positive for coronavirus, her husband and CNN host Chris Cuomo said Wednesday. Cuomo announced the diagnosis on his show, "Cuomo Prime Time," during an interview with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. He had been self-isolating in his basement, away from the rest of his family, after testing positive for the virus himself in late March.

"Cristina now has COVID," he said. "She is now positive. And it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen and now it has."

Speaking with his brother, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, @ChrisCuomo announces his wife, Cristina Cuomo, has tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/v1twLQ6c5i — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 16, 2020

Andrew Cuomo offered words of solace to his brother, saying that at least their two children are still healthy.

"It's very hard for a person to quarantine in a home and other people not to get infected," Governor Cuomo said. "In some ways this was inevitable. Luckily, it was Cristina, not one of the the kids."

He added some brotherly teasing: "The good news is, look, to the extent that maybe Cristina is going to blame for your this, there's a lot of others things as we know she can blame you for. This is gonna be number 17 on the list, so I wouldn't worry about that."

The CNN personality later tweeted feeling helpless in his situation as he recovers from COVID-19.

"Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core," he wrote. "All are stepping up. Can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me."

Cuomo has publicly documented battle with coronavirus. At one point, he said his fever got so bad that he hallucinated seeing his late his father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo.

This week, he stirred up some controversy by publicly questioning whether his CNN anchor job was "worth my time"; he later walked back from those comments.