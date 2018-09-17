Chris Collins to remain on ballot amid insider trading indictment

New York Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican, will remain on the November ballot, although he has suspended his campaign amid an insider trading indictment. According to Collins' lawyer Mark Braden, "Because of the protracted and uncertain nature of any legal effort to replace Congressman Collins we do not see a path allowing Congressman Collins to be replaced on the ballot."

Collins has not indicated whether he plans to actively campaign.

Collins suspended his campaign in August after he was charged with illegally using inside information about a biotech company to help his son avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses. Collins has pleaded not guilty and vowed to fight the charges.

Republicans were hoping to strip the three-term conservative lawmaker's name from the ballot.

Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.