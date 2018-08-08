New York Congressman Chris Collins indicted on insider trading charges

Republican Rep. Christopher Collins of New York, the first member of Congress to support President Trump during his campaign, has been charged with insider trading Wednesday. He is accused of using inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. The charges were announced, and the indictment was unsealed in New York City on Wednesday. The indictment charges Collins, the congressman's son and the father of his son's fiancee with conspiracy, wire fraud and other counts.

According to the indictment, the defendants tried to get early word on the results of tests by Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited. The company developed a drug intended to treat Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.

Collins has denied any wrongdoing. "We will answer the charges filed against Congressman Collins in Court and will mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name," Collins' attorney said in a statement on Wednesday. ""It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock. We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated."

When the House Ethics Committee began investigating the stock trades a year ago, his spokeswoman called it a "partisan witch hunt."

Prosecutors say the charges relate to a scheme to gain insider information about a biotechnology company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, that has offices in Auckland, New Zealand. All three defendants were in federal custody Wednesday and were expected to make their initial court appearance in the afternoon.

Collins was a member of Innate's board of directors and held nearly 17 percent of the stock. When the drug trials failed, the public announcement caused the stock price of Innate to plunge 92 percent.

Prosecutors allege that Collins passed along secrets to his son, Cameron, in June 2017. They say the son traded on the inside information and passed it to a third defendant, Stephen Zarsky. They say Zarsky traded on it and tipped off at least three others.

Prosecutors say the three avoided over $768,000 in losses by trading ahead of the public announcement of the failed drug trials.

The advocacy group Public Citizen filed a request for an investigation of Collins' stock dealings with the Office of Congressional Ethics and the Securities and Exchange Commission in January of 2017.

Collins was one of President Trump's earliest congressional supporters, becoming the first member of the House to endorse Mr. Trump for president during the 2016 campaign.