Chomps beef and turkey sticks recalled after metal found in products

Chomps is recalling beef and turkey sticks produced by Idaho Smokehouse Partners because they may contain metal fragments, the maker of the protein snacks and the USDA said on Thursday.

According to an announcement from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall involves nearly 30,000 pounds of Chomps-branded ready-to-eat meat sticks shipped to stores in California and Illinois.

The problem was discovered after two people reported finding metal fragments in the beef sticks, with no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of the protein snacks, both Chomps and FSIS said.

The recall affects specific lots of 1.15-ounce Original Beef, sold in 12-count pouches, 8-count pouches and single sticks; and 1.15-ounce Original Turkey Stick singles packaged at one facility between Jan. 16, 2025 and Jan. 23, 2025, Chomps stated. Check products on the company's site here.

The recalled meat items were produced from January 13 to January 15, 2025 and have the establishment number (EST)"6220A" printed on the package, according to FSIS.

Affected 1.15-ounce vacuum-sealed packages of "Chomps Original Beef Stick Mild" have an expiration date of Feb. 10, 2026, and lot code 25016 printed on the outside label at the bottom off the stick.

EST numbers and Lot codes of recalled beef and turkey sticks from Chomps. "If your product is in a pouch, remove a stick from the pouch to check the lot," instructs the company on its website Chomps.com

FSIS is urging consumers to check their pantries for affected products which, if found, should be tossed in the garbage or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Chomps at 855-636-1150 or Idaho Smokehouse Partners at 208-227-5282.