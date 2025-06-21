Weaver Nut Company recalls chocolate nonpareils over undeclared milk allergens

Multiple batches of chocolate nonpareils produced by Weaver Nut Company, Inc. and sold across the U.S. have been recalled due to potential undeclared milk allergens, the Food and Drug Administration announced earlier this week.

Six lots of semi-sweet chocolate with "Christmas Seeds" colored nonpareils, or small ball-shaped sprinkles, and 15 lots of semi-sweet chocolate with white nonpareils are included in the recall. The FDA said those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the impacted products listed below.

Recalled chocolate nonpareils. FDA

47518 - Nonpareil, Semi-Sweet Chocolate (Christmas Seeds) Lot #(s): 204206, 204207, 204208, 204209, 204212, 224225



D2645 - Nonpareils, Semi-Sweet Chocolate (White Seeds) Lot #(s) 204214-RL, 204214, 204215, 224221, 224222, 224223, 135215, 135216, 135217, 135220, 135221, 145204, 145205-1, 145207-1, 145210-1





No illnesses have been reported but the product was sold at various retail and grocery store outlets across the country, the FDA said.

"Weaver Nut Company is working with the FDA and is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of its products," company spokesperson Angela Nolt said in the recall announcement.

The issue was discovered after a wholesale customer made a complaint, according to the FDA. A following lab test later confirmed the presence of milk.