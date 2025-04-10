Watch CBS News

Where do U.S.-China relations stand amid tariffs?

The White House said its tariffs on China now total 145%. Zongyuan Zoe Liu, Maurice R. Greenberg senior fellow for China studies, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss how this trade war affected U.S.-Chinese relations.
