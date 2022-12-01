Children's clothing sets sold at TJ Maxx, Amazon and other retailers have been recalled for lead paint

Children's clothing manufactured by Bentex has been recalled due to lead paint, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The clothing sets feature Disney characters and were sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, DD's Discount, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and other retail stores nationwide, according to Bentex.

They were also sold on Amazon between November 2021 and August 2022.

About 87,000 units of the sets are being recalled as of Nov. 23, according to CPSC. Bentex produced several top and legging or short sets that feature nine different characters, including Minnie Mouse and Baby Yoda. The designs are screen printed on the clothing.

The sets contain levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, which poses a lead poisoning hazard, CPSC warns.

If ingested, lead causes adverse health issues. High levels of exposure can attack the brain and central nervous system, which can cause a coma, convulsions and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Low levels can cause injuries without obvious symptoms.

Children who experience lead poisoning could develop intellectual disabilities and behavioral disorders, which are believed to be irreversible, and anemia as well as experience toxicity to the reproductive organs and other health issues.

Lead was once commonly found in paint but lead-based paints were banned for residential use in the U.S. in 1978. However, homes built in the U.S. before 1978 could still have some lead-based paint, according to the CDC.

Bentex said in an Instagram post it is encouraging customers who purchased the clothing to immediately stop using the garments and contact the company. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you and appreciate your understanding in this matter," the company's post said.

The safety commission also announced that a brand of sippy cups was recalled on Nov. 23. Green Sprouts stainless steel straw bottles, sippy cups and "sip & straw" cups were recalled because the base can break off and expose the child to lead.

Both recalls come shortly after a report about recalled products was released by U.S. Public Interest Research Groups, a group of nonprofits that advocate for consumer protection. The report found in many cases, recalled toys are still available for purchase months, weeks or even years after they were supposed to be removed from online sellers and stores.

"The high number of recalled products not only shows that the CPSC is actively looking for unsafe products, but also that there are more dangerous products available for sale – including children's products recalled for lead — a toxic substance banned since the 1970s," Dev Gowda, assistant director of product safety nonprofit Kids In Danger, said in a release about the report.

CBS News has reached out to Bentex and Green Sprouts for more information and is awaiting response. According to the commission, a refund will be given to customers who purchased these products from Green Sprouts and Bentex.