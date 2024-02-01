Police want help finding 2 kids after child's remains found encased in concrete in southern Colorado storage unit

Child's body found in concrete in Pueblo, police now want to find 2 kids Child's body found in concrete in Pueblo, police now want to find 2 kids 00:45

A homicide investigation is underway in southern Colorado after the remains of a child were found encased in concrete in a storage unit in Pueblo last month. The Pueblo Police Department is now asking for the public's help in locating two children -- Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez -- as part of their case. They didn't say whether the remains may be that of one of the children, and they say an official identification of the child hasn't been made yet by Pueblo's coroner.

Police sent out a brief press release on Wednesday stating that the two Dominguez children haven't been seen in nearly 6 years. They also said two people who are considered persons of interest in the case have been interviewed.

The discovery was made three weeks ago on what police say was the 600 block of West 6th Street. That's where Kings Storage Center is, across the street from the Dennis Maes Pueblo Judicial Building. Police officers arrived the morning of Jan. 10 and said a person discovered a metal container in a storage unit and it had the hardened concrete in it. A special police unit eventually determined a child's remains were in the concrete.

The Dominguez children were last seen in the summer of 2018, according to the police department. They said they are hoping the public can help them "confirm the location and safety of these children."

"Yesenia Dominguez was approximately 3 years old when she was last seen, and she would currently be 9 years old. Jesus Dominguez was approximately 5 years old when he was last seen, and he would currently be approximately 10 years old," department officials wrote in their news release.

Anyone with information about the children that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Detective Nicholas Lile at (719) 601-7751 or the police dispatch line at (719) 553-2502. People who wish to remain anonymous can also call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

