Family of girl injured in Britt Reid crash finalize agreement with the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and the family of a 5-year-old injured in a crash involving former assistant coach Britt Reid have reached an agreement on her medical care, both parties announced in a press release Friday. Reid was driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.113 when he struck the SUV Ariel Young and her family were in, leaving the child with potential brain injuries.

The details of the agreement were not listed but the press release said the care plan both parties decided on is comprehensive and will provide Young with "long term financial stability" and "world-class medical care."

"Ariel's recovery is a long road, but she has made great strides and continues to improve every day," Friday's press release said. "Earlier this fall, she attended her first day of school."

A 5-year-old girl who was in a coma after a crash involving former Chiefs coach Britt Reid has woken up. GoFundMe

On February 4, Reid was driving 20 miles over the speed limit when he hit an SUV parked on the side of the road. Inside the vehicle was Young, whose parents had stopped to help a family member who had run out of gas, CBS affiliate KCTV reported. Police reports from the incident said Reid had bloodshot eyes and admitted to having had at least two to three drinks. He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, which is over the legal limit.

Young was in a coma for more than week. When she became conscious again, she could not walk, speak or eat on her own, according to her family's GoFundMe.

Prosecutors charged Reid with driving while intoxicated. In a previous case in 2008, Reid pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges.

Reid is the son of Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid. He joined the team in 2013 where he worked as an outside linebackers coach until earlier this year.

Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020, in Aventura, Florida. Getty Images

Christopher Brito, Jericka Duncan and Jordan Freiman contributed reporting.