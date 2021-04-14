Family of 5-year-old girl injured in crash involving Britt Reid fears brain injuries could be permanent

Along a Kansas City highway, just three days before the Chiefs took the field in the Super Bowl LV, a severe car crash left 5-year-old Ariel Young critically injured.

A voicemail captured her mother's frantic screams. "Ariel, wake up, honey! Wake up!" But Young was unresponsive in the backseat of the totaled SUV.

According to the police report, Britt Reid, a former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach, was driving nearly 20 miles over the speed limit when he struck the SUV and another vehicle parked on the side of the highway. Officers said they smelled alcohol on Reid and his eyes were bloodshot. He admitted to having two to three drinks and taking Adderall before driving, police said, adding that tests revealed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.113, which is over the legal driving limit.

Young's mother pulled over on the side of the highway to help a family member who had run out of gas, police said. That's when Reid's car slammed into both vehicles and Young's world changed forever.

Young was in a coma for 11 days and suffered skull fractures and brain injuries, which her family fears could be permanent.

"Since the February 4 crash, Ariel has not walked, she has not talked, and she cannot eat and is dependent on a feeding tube for basic nutrition," said the Young family's attorney, Tom Porto. "The result is what we've been asking for, and that is the most serious charge that can be filed against Britt Reid."

Porto said he expects to file civil litigation. "If any entity, be it Reid personally, be it the Chiefs as an organization, is responsible for the damage that was done to this 5-year-old, absolutely we will be pursuing them," he said.

At the time of the crash, Reid was an assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. His father, Andy Reid, is the team's head coach. Andy Reid spoke about the incident after the team's Super Bowl loss.

"My heart goes out to all those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with a little girl who's fighting for her life," Andy Reid said.

Reid, who has been charged with driving while intoxicated, turned himself in to police Monday. He has been released on a $100,000 bond.

In a previous case in 2008, Reid pleaded guilty to a DUI and drug charges. He is no longer under contract with the Chiefs, which released a statement Monday saying it remains concerned for everyone affected by the tragic accident.