Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting at San Jose club injures 1

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

San Jose police said officers arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a club early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:46 a.m. at Loft Bar and Bistro on 2nd Street, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Police said a man at the club was shot at least once, and that he was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

An arrest was made at the scene, but police have not yet identified the suspect or released information about what led up to the shooting. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue