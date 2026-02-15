Shooting at San Jose club injures 1

San Jose police said officers arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a club early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:46 a.m. at Loft Bar and Bistro on 2nd Street, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Police said a man at the club was shot at least once, and that he was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

An arrest was made at the scene, but police have not yet identified the suspect or released information about what led up to the shooting.