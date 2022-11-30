Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Chick-fil-A selling logo-laden merchandise for the first time

By Kate Gibson

/ MoneyWatch

Chick-fil-A's 3-day workweek
Chick-fil-A franchise gives employees 3-day workweek option 01:25

Chick-fil-A lovers can now dress and outfit their homes accordingly. The chicken chain this week launched its first-ever merchandise collection, including an "I Heart Waffle Fries" hoodie for 60 bucks. 

The limited edition array of sweatshirts, T-shirts, coffee mugs, socks, blankets and pillow sets went on sale online on Wednesday, with prices ranging from $15 to $75. 

The made-in China products include a trucker hat for $25 and a camper mug for $22, both adorned with the message "Chicken for Breakfast."

wsqha4xi.jpg
Chick-fil-A Original Socks 3-Pack for $30.00 Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A expects the products to "sell out quickly," but plans to offer additional merchandise in 2023, the company said in an emailed release.

Chick-fil-A's foray into selling branded merchandise comes more than a year after the company started selling its signature and Polynesian sauces at grocery stores across the country.

ovzzl6-8.jpg
Chick-fil-A merchandise Chick-fil-A

Known for its cult-like following, the privately held Georgia company operates more than 2,400 restaurants across the country, with at least one viewed as a public nuisance for backing up traffic with its long drive-thru lines earlier in the year.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 3:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.