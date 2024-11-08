Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Cheese sold at Aldi, Market Basket and more recalled due to listeria worries

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

What to know about U.S food safety
What to know about recall concerns, U.S food safety 02:34

Soft ripened cheeses sold by retailers including Aldi and Market Basket are being recalled because they may be tainted with listeria, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S., listeria infection sickens 1,600 and kills 260 people a year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The young, elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk, and listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths, the FDA and CDC noted. 

The recall involves seven types of ripened cheese produced at a facility in Lena, Illinois, where routine testing found equipment to be potentially contaminated, Savencia Cheese USA of New Holland, Pennsylvania, stated in the recall, which was expanded earlier this week. Listeria are hardy germs, which can spread in food processing facilities, where they are difficult to fully remove, health officials say

Recalled cheese was sold at Aldi stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Missouri, Aldi said in its own notice.

Manufactured in late September and mid-October, the recalled cheeses have best-buy dates of Dec. 24, 2024, and Jan.13, 2025.

The following products are affected:

  • Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, 8- and 12-ounces with the product code 4099100084016
  • Supreme Oval, 6 to 7 ounces with the case number 10071448504211 and product code 071448504214
  • La Bonne Vie Camember, 6- and 8-ounces with the case number 10820581678613
  • Industrial Brie, 8- and 12-ounces, case number 10077901005226 and product code 077901005229
  • Market Basket Brie, 6- and 8-ounce sizes case number 10049705666309 and product code 049705666302
  • Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2 to 3 pounds, case number 507581087132312 

Consumers are urged to not eat the recalled products and to return to where they purchased it for a refund. Those with questions can call 800 322-2743 or email sc.customer.service@savencia.com.

image-1-336.jpg
Recalled: Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, 8- and 12-ounces, product code 4099100084016. U.S. Food and Drug Administration
image-6-38.jpg
Recalled: Supreme Oval, 6- and 7-ounces, case number 10071448504211 and product code 071448504214. U.S. Food and Drug Administration
image-2-227.jpg
Recalled: La Bonne Vie Brie, 6- and 8-ounce sizes with the case number 10820581678538. U.S. Food and Drug Administration
image-4-83.jpg
Recalled: Industrial Brie, 8- and 12-ounces, case number 10077901005226 and product code 077901005229.
image-5-51.jpg
Recalled: Market Basket Brie, 6- and 8-ounces, case number 10049705666309 and product code 049705666302. U.S. Food and Drug Administration
image-7-27.jpg
Recalled: Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2- to 3- pounds, case number 507581087132312. U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Kate Gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch in New York, where she covers business and consumer finance.

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.