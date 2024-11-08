Cheese sold at Aldi, Market Basket and more recalled due to listeria worries

What to know about recall concerns, U.S food safety

Soft ripened cheeses sold by retailers including Aldi and Market Basket are being recalled because they may be tainted with listeria, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the U.S., listeria infection sickens 1,600 and kills 260 people a year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The young, elderly and those with weakened immune systems are most at risk, and listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths, the FDA and CDC noted.

The recall involves seven types of ripened cheese produced at a facility in Lena, Illinois, where routine testing found equipment to be potentially contaminated, Savencia Cheese USA of New Holland, Pennsylvania, stated in the recall, which was expanded earlier this week. Listeria are hardy germs, which can spread in food processing facilities, where they are difficult to fully remove, health officials say.

Recalled cheese was sold at Aldi stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Missouri, Aldi said in its own notice.

Manufactured in late September and mid-October, the recalled cheeses have best-buy dates of Dec. 24, 2024, and Jan.13, 2025.

The following products are affected:

Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, 8- and 12-ounces with the product code 4099100084016

Supreme Oval, 6 to 7 ounces with the case number 10071448504211 and product code 071448504214

La Bonne Vie Camember, 6- and 8-ounces with the case number 10820581678613



Industrial Brie, 8- and 12-ounces, case number 10077901005226 and product code 077901005229



Market Basket Brie, 6- and 8-ounce sizes case number 10049705666309 and product code 049705666302



Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2 to 3 pounds, case number 507581087132312



Consumers are urged to not eat the recalled products and to return to where they purchased it for a refund. Those with questions can call 800 322-2743 or email sc.customer.service@savencia.com.

