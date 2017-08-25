Patty Jenkins hits back at James Cameron’s criticism of "Wonder Woman"

"Wonder Woman" received glowing reviews and was the biggest blockbuster of the summer, not to mention the biggest movie ever directed by a woman. But what does James Cameron think? He doesn't like it, and Patty Jenkins, director of "Wonder Woman," says she's not surprised by his "inability to understand" the film.

In an interview with The Guardian, Cameron called the film "a step backwards."

He said, "All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood's been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She's an objectified icon, and it's just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!"

Cameron added that Sarah Connor, the protagonist from his "Terminator" movies, "earned the respect of the audience through pure grit."

Jenkins fired back in a tweet and said, "If women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren't free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and lovely, then we haven't come very far."

"Wonder Woman" has made more than $800 million worldwide at the box office since its release in June.