Charlie Kirk leads Google's top search trends in 2025

Google released its annual list of top search trends for 2025 — with the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, President Trump's "big, beautiful bill," and the longest government shutdown in U.S. history ranked among this year's most searched news topics online.

Google's annual "Year in Search" report is a window into what Americans have been thinking about over the past year, from breaking news to pop culture trends.

Kirk was the top search overall in the U.S. The 31-year-old right-wing political activist and influential voice for young conservatives died in September after he was shot in the neck during a Turning Point USA event in Utah Valley University. His wife, Erika, who took over as chairman and CEO of Turning Point USA, was also named one of the top-searched people on Google.

Erika Kirk made headlines when she forgave her husband's killer during remarks at his memorial service, which drew thousands to State Farm Stadium in Arizona, including the president. She will join CBS for a one-hour town hall event moderated by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss on Saturday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was another top name searched this year after he defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. The 34-year-old democratic socialist will make history as the city's first Muslim mayor.

Americans were also looking for regular updates on the historic 43-day-long government shutdown, which disrupted air travel and left thousands of workers without paychecks. Mr. Trump signed a bill in November to fund the government through Jan. 30.

Here is a roundup of some of the top Google searches in the U.S. in 2025:

Top Searches

Charlie Kirk

KPop Demon Hunters

Labubu

iPhone 17

One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Top News

One Big Beautiful Bill Act

Government shutdown

Charlie Kirk assassination

Tariffs

No Kings protest

People

Zohran Mamdani

Tyler Robinson

D4vd

Erika Kirk

Pope Leo XIV

Passings