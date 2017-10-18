Channing Tatum cuts ties with The Weinstein Company

LOS ANGELES -- Channing Tatum is no longer developing a film with The Weinstein Company, which dealt with a boy dealing with the aftermath of sexual abuse.

Tatum wrote on Instagram Wednesday that he will not be developing anything with Harvey Weinstein's former company, which has been embroiled in sexual harassment scandals over the past two weeks.

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Oct 18, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

The film was to be based on author Matthew Quick's book "Forgive Me Leonard Peacock."

Quick also wrote "Silver Linings Playbook," which The Weinstein Co. developed into a film that won Jennifer Lawrence an Oscar.

Tatum says now is the time to be reminded of the healing message of the book, and that this is an opportunity for real change. He called for an elimination of abuse from creative culture.