Children in two states wounded by possible New Year's "celebratory" gunfire

A nine-year-old boy in Georgia and a six-year-old girl in California were both wounded by possible "celebratory" gunfire amidst New Year's Eve celebrations, according to news reports.

The boy was shot around midnight while he set off New Year's fireworks with his family outside his northwest Atlanta home, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The child was "possibly" hit by celebratory gunfire, Atlanta police Capt. Reginald Moorman reportedly said at the scene.

The boy was struck in the stomach, underwent surgery and was in stable condition, the paper reports. No suspects have been identified.

Television station KRON reports that another child in Oakland, California was also wounded by what police are calling "celebratory" gunfire. The six-year-old girl was playing in the backyard of her family's home during a New Year's celebration around 2 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a stray bullet, the station reports.

A family member drove the girl to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Oakland police are still investigating.

Police departments across the country often warn citizens of the dangers of firing guns into the air each year ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. Law enforcement officials say a single bullet fired into the air can come down at speeds of up to 300 feet per second and fall anywhere within a two-mile radius.

"Celebratory gunfire anywhere is unacceptable and against the law," Michigan's Saginaw police department wrote on its Facebook page. "We want everyone to have a safe, enjoyable New Year's Eve without the fear that their life or someone else's may be cut short by a falling bullet."