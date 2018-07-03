"CBS This Morning" Spotify Playlist: July 3, 2018

We take our music seriously at "CBS This Morning." Keep up with the music we play on the broadcast by following our "CBS This Morning" Spotify playlist and checking CBSThisMorning.com for daily playlist posts.

"Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" – Stevie Wonder

"No Excuses" – Meghan Trainor

"Bullet The Blue Sky" – U2

"Wild Things" – Alessia Cara

"Black Coffee In Bed" – Squeeze

"Sweet Talk" – Saint Motel

"Lay It On Me" – Vance Joy

"Love Buzz" – Nirvana

"Little Of Your Love" – HAIM

"Glorious (feat. Skylar Grey)" – Macklemore, Skylar Grey

"Talk" – Coldplay

"Mama" – Jonas Blue, William Singe

"Born This Way" – Lady Gaga

"Intergalactic" – Beastie Boys

"I Melt With You" – Modern English

"I Like It" – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

"Amy, I" – Jack's Mannequin

"Sweet Talkin' Woman" – Electric Light Orchestra

"Next To Me" – Emeli Sandé

"I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" – George Michael, Aretha Franklin