CBS News President Ingrid Ciprián-Matthews inducted into NAHJ Hall of Fame

CBS News President Ingrid Ciprián-Matthews, the first Latina to lead the news division, was inducted into the National Association of Hispanic Journalists' Hall of Fame Saturday in Los Angeles.

Ciprián-Matthews, whose career spans 40 years, was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Before rising to president of the news division, she held a number of leadership roles in over 30 years at CBS News, including deputy London bureau chief, Washington bureau chief and executive vice president of newsgathering.

In presenting the award to her, the NAHJ noted Ciprián-Matthews' "ability to lead teams in telling global, diverse stories that strike at the core of the country's heart."

In her speech, Ciprián-Matthews said she was proud of seeing more Latino journalists at CBS, noting that they have broadened the perspective in the network's journalism. "As we all know, who is seated around the table in editorial and business discussions makes all the difference," she said.

"The truth is that our differences are our superpowers," she said. "Your ability to harness your history through your storytelling can influence the culture of America, inspire others, and, most importantly, as journalists, inform in the pursuit of the truth."

In her remarks, Ciprián-Matthews recognized all the teams at the scene of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump earlier that evening.

"We know the responsibility our reporters are facing tonight to ensure complete accuracy in bringing these events to the public even as they are in the midst of this breaking news," she said. "So I want to acknowledge all journalists on the front lines reporting this."

Ciprián-Matthews announced last week that she will step down from her role as president at the end of the month but will stay on at CBS as senior editorial adviser to guide this year's election coverage.

In her remarks at NAHJ, she urged attendees not to be afraid of writing their next chapter. "The industry is changing, and that creates even more opportunities," she said. "As new technologies emerge, look for opportunities to innovate. You can drive the change for your generation and ensure there is always a place for good journalism and great journalists and the frontlines of that very change."

NAHJ's Hall of Fame gala was held at the Loews Hollywood Hotel, and this year marked the conference's 40th anniversary. ABC News correspondent John Quiñones, NAHJ founder Rafael Prieto Zartha and Los Angeles Times editor Steve Padilla were also honored at this year's gala.