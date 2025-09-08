Kenneth R. Weinstein named CBS News ombudsman

Kenneth R. Weinstein, former president and CEO of Hudson Institute, will serve as CBS News ombudsman, Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, announced Monday. As ombudsman, Weinstein will review editorial concerns raised by employees and viewers.

Weinstein served as president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based public policy think tank from 2011 until 2020 and is currently its Japan chair. He has served on multiple federal advisory boards spanning the last four U.S. administrations. Weinstein was chairman of the Broadcasting Board of Governors, now the United States Agency for Global Media, from 2017 until 2020.

Weinstein earned a PhD in government from Harvard University. He has written for publications domestically and abroad, and he taught political theory at both Georgetown University and Claremont McKenna College.

Weinstein will report to Paramount President Jeff Shell.

"We look forward to welcoming Ken as our new Ombudsman," Shell said in a statement. "At a time when trust in media is more important than ever, this new role reinforces our commitment to truth, trust, and accountability. I've known him for many years and have great respect for his integrity, sound judgment, and thoughtful approach to complex issues. Ken brings not only a wealth of advisory experience in media and beyond but also a calm, measured perspective that makes him exceptionally well-suited to serve as our Ombudsman."

"I am honored to serve as Ombudsman for CBS News, one of the most respected journalistic institutions in the world," Weinstein said in a statement. "I look forward to supporting the talented team behind its reporting and to stewarding public trust in this critical institution."