CBS Mornings Deals: This to-go French press is discounted at 40% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

ESPRO via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a travel version of a French press. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

ESPRO P1 Travel Press

ESPRO via CBS Deals

This vacuum-sealed, double-walled stainless steel travel French press could keep beverages (such as coffee, tea or water) hot or cold for hours. Use it as a French press, then take your drink to go. It's designed to fit standard cup holders.

The ESPRO P1 Travel Press is 40% off right now.

ESPRO P1 Travel Press, $27 (reduced from $45)

Lumenology Dual Motion Light

Lumenology via CBS Deals

The Lumenology Dual Motion Light provides 1,000 lumens from two LED bulbs without any wiring needs, so it can be installed almost anywhere. Right now, it's discounted 42%.

Lumenology Dual Motion Light, $35 (regularly $60)

ClickFree Pro

ClickFree Pro via CBS Deals

ClickFree Pro expands the capacity of any device to store photos, videos and more. It features four connectors. It's on sale now for 55% off.

ClickFree Pro, $90 (regularly $200)

CleanLight Air Pro

CleanLight

This on-sale, battery-powered air purifier could remove dust, smoke, odors, pet dander and bacteria from the air for up to four hours. CleanLight Air Pro includes a cup holder attachment for use in the car, on the plane or in a stroller.

It's discounted 58% now.

CleanLight Air Pro, $80 (regularly $190)

Related content from CBS Essentials:

