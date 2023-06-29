CBS Mornings Deals: This to-go French press is discounted at 40% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a travel version of a French press. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
ESPRO P1 Travel Press
This vacuum-sealed, double-walled stainless steel travel French press could keep beverages (such as coffee, tea or water) hot or cold for hours. Use it as a French press, then take your drink to go. It's designed to fit standard cup holders.
The ESPRO P1 Travel Press is 40% off right now.
ESPRO P1 Travel Press, $27 (reduced from $45)
Lumenology Dual Motion Light
The Lumenology Dual Motion Light provides 1,000 lumens from two LED bulbs without any wiring needs, so it can be installed almost anywhere. Right now, it's discounted 42%.
Lumenology Dual Motion Light, $35 (regularly $60)
ClickFree Pro
ClickFree Pro expands the capacity of any device to store photos, videos and more. It features four connectors. It's on sale now for 55% off.
ClickFree Pro, $90 (regularly $200)
CleanLight Air Pro
This on-sale, battery-powered air purifier could remove dust, smoke, odors, pet dander and bacteria from the air for up to four hours. CleanLight Air Pro includes a cup holder attachment for use in the car, on the plane or in a stroller.
It's discounted 58% now.
CleanLight Air Pro, $80 (regularly $190)
