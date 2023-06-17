Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Save 54% on this popular skincare tool

By Jennifer Martin, Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Solawave via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a skincare wand with red and blue light therapy. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Solawave Skincare Wand

Solawave

This skincare wand combines red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, facial massage and therapeutic warmth that may help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, blemishes and dark spots.

It's 54% off right now.

Solawave Skincare Wand, $69 (regularly $149)

$69 at CBS Deals

Wush Powered Ear Cleaner Deluxe by Black Wolf

Black Wolf via CBS Deals

This ear cleaner system features a massaging triple jet stream, three pressure settings and a water-resistant design for use in the shower. Currently, it's 35% off.

Wush Powered Ear Cleaner Deluxe by Black Wolf, $45 (regularly $70)

$45 at CBS Deals

Aquapure Produce Purifier

Aquapure via CBS Deals

This device could help eliminate pesticides and bacteria from fruits and vegetables. Normally priced at $99, you can get it now for 40% off.

Aquapure Produce Purifier, $59 (reduced from $99)

$59 at CBS Deals

Pre-Swim Hair Defense + UV by Aquaguard

Aquaguard via CBS Deals

This pre-swim barrier cream might protect hair from sun damage or chlorine in the pool. Ingredients include shea butter, aloe leaf, sweet almond oil and more.

It's $26 at the moment, down from $35.

Pre-Swim Hair Defense + UV by Aquaguard, $26 (reduced from $35)

$26 at CBS Deals

Jennifer Martin
Jennifer Martin is an expert on streaming and deals for CBS Essentials. She has a soft spot for foodie culture, beauty and wellness products and all things pop culture. Jennifer lives in Richmond, VA with her family of five, plus a cat, a dog and a frog.

First published on June 17, 2023 / 8:53 AM

