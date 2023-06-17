CBS Mornings Deals: Save 54% on this popular skincare tool
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a skincare wand with red and blue light therapy. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Solawave Skincare Wand
This skincare wand combines red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, facial massage and therapeutic warmth that may help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, blemishes and dark spots.
It's 54% off right now.
Solawave Skincare Wand, $69 (regularly $149)
Wush Powered Ear Cleaner Deluxe by Black Wolf
This ear cleaner system features a massaging triple jet stream, three pressure settings and a water-resistant design for use in the shower. Currently, it's 35% off.
Wush Powered Ear Cleaner Deluxe by Black Wolf, $45 (regularly $70)
Aquapure Produce Purifier
This device could help eliminate pesticides and bacteria from fruits and vegetables. Normally priced at $99, you can get it now for 40% off.
Aquapure Produce Purifier, $59 (reduced from $99)
Pre-Swim Hair Defense + UV by Aquaguard
This pre-swim barrier cream might protect hair from sun damage or chlorine in the pool. Ingredients include shea butter, aloe leaf, sweet almond oil and more.
It's $26 at the moment, down from $35.
Pre-Swim Hair Defense + UV by Aquaguard, $26 (reduced from $35)
