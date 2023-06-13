Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Get a personal air cooler and a cooling towel at a 50% discount

By Jennifer Martin, Lily Rose

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals just in time for summer, including a portable cooling fan that comes with a free cooling towel. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Instant Cooling Fan 2.0 and Original Cooling Towel by Mission 

The Instant Cooling Fan 2.0 is a portable air cooler that could easily fit in a cup holder. The device uses ice packs in its double-walled chambers and an internal turbine fan to create cool air, which might last up to two hours. The included free towel is made of microfiber.

The fan is currently discounted by 50%.

Instant Cooling Fan 2.0 and Original Cooling Towel by Mission, $28 (regularly $55)

$28 at CBS Deals

CleanLight Air Pro

This battery-powered air purifier could remove dust, smoke, odors, pet dander and bacteria from the air for up to four hours. CleanLight Air Pro includes a cup holder attachment for use in the car, on the plane or in a stroller. Right now, it's 58% off.

CleanLight Air Pro, $80 (regularly $190)

$80 at CBS Deals

Pivo Pod Auto-Tracking Device for Your Camera

Pivo Pod is a versatile smartphone mount that could automatically track your movements to keep you in frame while recording. There are various tracking modes and editing tools for more dynamic videos.

Normally priced at $150, you can get it now for 40% off.

Pivo Pod Auto-Tracking Device for Your Camera, $90 (reduced from $150)

$90 at CBS Deals

Balloon Dog Sprinkler by Big Mouth

This sprinkler, shaped like a red balloon dog, attaches to a hose and sprays water from its head and its tail. An anchoring kit to help the sprinkler stay in place is included.

Usually priced at $70, it's 21% off at the moment.

Balloon Dog Sprinkler by Big Mouth, $55 (reduced from $70)

$55 at CBS Deals

First published on June 13, 2023 / 8:46 AM

