CBS Mornings Deals: Get a tabletop fire pit for 33% off right now

Sharper Image via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a tabletop fire pit. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Sharper Image Tabletop Fire Pit



Sharper Image via CBS Deals

The Sharper Image tabletop fire pit uses 70% or 91% isopropyl rubbing alcohol (not included) to create a flame without the need for firewood. It could last up to 30 minutes. Only use the tabletop fire pit outside.

The fire pit is 33% off right now.

Sharper Image Tabletop Fire Pit, $27 (reduced from $37)

Melt It Off Balm Cleanser by Relevant

Relevant via CBS Deals

This cleansing balm works as a makeup remover and a face balm. Its plant-based formula features green coffee seed oil, squalene and chamomile extract. Right now, it's discounted 25%.

Melt It Off Balm Cleanser by Relevant, $21 (regularly $28)

IMPACT Portable Therapy Device by TruMedic

TruMedic via CBS Deals

The IMPACT is a portable massager with multiple speed settings and interchangeable heads. It might relieve muscle tension or increase blood flow.

It is 38% off the regular asking price.

IMPACT Portable Therapy Device by TruMedic, $80 (down from $130)

Grout-EEZ Bottles and Brushes Kit



Clean EEZ via CBS Deals

This kit includes two bottles of Grout-EEZ along with a stand-up brush and an additional hand-held brush. The formula could lift dirt from grout lines without unnecessary scrubbing. This is currently 46% discounted.

Grout EEZ Bottles and Brushes Kit, $36 (down from $66)

