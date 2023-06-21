CBS Mornings Deals: This non-slip bath mat is 28% off right now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kahuna Grip via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a non-slip bath and shower mat. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Bathtub and Shower Mats by Kahuna Grip



Kahuna Grip via CBS Deals

Kahuna Grip originally created non-slip products for surfers, but now makes ultra-thin bath and shower mats. Their bath mats, which come in a variety of colors and patterns, are made with a diamond-shaped micro-pattern which could increase their grip. Each mat is 14 inches by 27 inches in size.

The mats are 28% off right now.

Bathtub and Shower Mats by Kahuna Grip, $18 (reduced from $25)

Turbo Trusser Bundle

Turbo Trusser via CBS Deals

The Turbo Trusser is a rapid trussing device for use with whole poultry. It can be used in various cooking methods and is dishwasher safe. Currently, it's 25% discounted.

Turbo Trusser Bundle, $30 (regularly $40)

Debbie Meyer Greenboxes 32-piece Set

Greenboxes via CBS Deals

Debbie Meyer Greenboxes are reusable food storage containers. They're BPA-free, microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe. Greenboxes may help keep food fresh for longer.

They are 40% off the regular asking price.

Debbie Meyer Greenboxes 32-piece set, $17 (down from $28)

Kyvan Foods Gourmet Sauces Variety 5-pack



Kyvan via CBS Deals

Kyvan gourmet sauces are gluten-free, GMO-free, MSG-free and made without synthetic preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup. The variety pack contains honey apple salsa, honey apple BBQ sauce, cherry apple BBQ sauce, sweet potato BBQ sauce and sweet potato vinaigrette salad dressing. This is currently 30% discounted.

Kyvan 5-pack variety gourmet sauces, $42 (down from $60)

Related content from CBS Essentials

