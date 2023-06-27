CBS Mornings Deals: Save 35% on this heated, wearable back wrap
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a back wrap that you can wear. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.
Calming Heat Back Wrap Basic
This heated, weighted massaging wrap features inflatable lumbar support along with heat and vibration settings, which could reduce pain, tension, inflammation and more.
This wearable back wrap is 35% off right now.
Calming Heat Back Wrap Basic, $52 (reduced from $80)
Tenikle Octopus Tripod Mount
This travel gadget mounts phones, cameras, tablets, and more with bendable legs and strong suction cups. Right now, it's discounted 33%.
Tenikle Octopus Tripod Mount, $23 (regularly $35)
CLOUD Socks
These no-show socks are designed to resist slipping off your foot. They're on sale now for 30% off.
Choose from nine colors.
CLOUD Socks, $10 and up (regularly $12 and up)
CLIQ Chair
The CLIQ chair is a portable chair that can be packed up to the size of a water bottle. It might be suitable for summer BBQs, camping trips, beach outings and kids' sporting games. Right now, they're 20% discounted.
Grout EEZ Bottles and Brushes Kit, $88 (down from $110)
Related content from CBS Essentials
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a tabletop fire pit for 33% off right now
- CBS Mornings Deals: This non-slip bath mat is 28% off right now
- CBS Mornings Deals: Save 54% on this popular skincare tool
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a personal air cooler and a cooling towel at a 50% discount
- CBS Mornings Deals: This vitamin C serum with a patented formula is 50% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Save 51% on a men's skincare and bathing products gift bundle
for more features.