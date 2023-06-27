CBS Mornings Deals: Save 35% on this heated, wearable back wrap

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Calming Heat via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a back wrap that you can wear. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Calming Heat Back Wrap Basic

Calming Heat via CBS Deals

This heated, weighted massaging wrap features inflatable lumbar support along with heat and vibration settings, which could reduce pain, tension, inflammation and more.

This wearable back wrap is 35% off right now.

Calming Heat Back Wrap Basic, $52 (reduced from $80)

Tenikle Octopus Tripod Mount

Tenikle via CBS Deals

This travel gadget mounts phones, cameras, tablets, and more with bendable legs and strong suction cups. Right now, it's discounted 33%.

Tenikle Octopus Tripod Mount, $23 (regularly $35)

CLOUD Socks

CLOUD via CBS Deals

These no-show socks are designed to resist slipping off your foot. They're on sale now for 30% off.

Choose from nine colors.

CLOUD Socks, $10 and up (regularly $12 and up)

CLIQ Chair

Cliq via CBS Deals

The CLIQ chair is a portable chair that can be packed up to the size of a water bottle. It might be suitable for summer BBQs, camping trips, beach outings and kids' sporting games. Right now, they're 20% discounted.

Grout EEZ Bottles and Brushes Kit, $88 (down from $110)

Related content from CBS Essentials

