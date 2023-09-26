CBS Mornings Deals: This Rachael Ray food storage set is 64% off right now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings" lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that may make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

These square and rectangular storage containers with lids from Rachael Ray are designed for dry goods, cereal, cookies, crackers and granola bars. Each container features a lightweight design that makes it easier to handle. A four-hinge locking system has been durability tested to last up to 3 million uses, and the enhanced silicone seal may keep leftovers fresh longer and prevent messy drips and sloppy spills. BPA-free and microwave and dishwasher safe.

Normally priced at $80, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 64% off, only $29.

This extra large pill organizer may help you better organize your prescriptions and vitamins. These large 7-day pill holders feature 14 compartments for AM/PM pills. It's BPA-free, and made with food-safe materials. The clear pods of this pill organizer make it easy to see what's inside. Individual pods can be removed from the organizer to carry in your your bag during the day or on trips. The easy-open lids stay closed so your pills do not spill out.

Normally priced at $35, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 30% off, only $25.

Light the way home, recharge your devices and possibly keep outdoor pests away with the Rush Charge Flash speaker. The 6000-lumen torch flashlight can provide light in just about any situation. A 6600mAh rechargeable battery is built into the flashlight and serves as a portable power bank. It also features a 7-watt speaker with Bluetooth connectivity. Finally, the RC Flash also features a red UV light that claims to help keep mosquitos away. A full charge will provide several hours of light, battery charge time and bug repellant.

Normally priced at $119, get it now at CBSDeals.com for 58% off, only $50.

