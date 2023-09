Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals On this week's edition of CBS Mornings Deals, lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shows us several items, including Rokne Pickleball Paddle and Backpack starting at the exclusive low price of $84.99, that might just make your day a little better. Visit cbsdeals.com to take advantage of these exclusive deals today. CBS earns commissions on purchases made through cbsdeals.com.