CBS Mornings Deals: This pre-lit Christmas tree is 50% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Mr. Christmas via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Demdaco

Demdaco via CBS Deals

Demdaco offers hand-curated, artisan goods. The Demdaco Giving Collection includes blankets, bracelets and more. Shop pieces now for 20% off.

Demdaco, $16 and up (regularly $20 and up)

Mr. Christmas Tree with Alexa

Mr. Christmas via CBS Deals

This pre-lit, artificial, 6.5-foot Mr. Christmas tree features 350 RGB LED lights and over 50 lighting functions. It can be controlled by your Alexa device. It features flame-resistant branch tips, pre-wired pole-to-pole connection and a low-voltage adaptor. Get it now for 50% off.

Mr. Christmas Tree with Alexa, $300 (regularly $600)

Ooly Art Bundle & Crafting Kits

Ooly Art via CBS Deals

These crafting kits include permanent fabric markers in a variety of colors, plus a white fabric baseball cap. Get one now for 32% off.

Ooly Art Bundle & Crafting Kits, $15 and up (regularly $17 and up)

Calming Heat XXL Deluxe

Calming Heat via CBS Deals

This weighted massage heating pad is 35% off. This five-pound, high-density pad is designed to provide pressure, heat and vibration. It features shut-off settings for both the heat and massage, a controller to adjust the temperature and a nine-foot cord.

Calming Heat XXL Deluxe, $58 (regularly $90)

More content from CBS Essentials