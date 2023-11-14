Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: This pre-lit Christmas tree is 50% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 05:07
alexatree2.jpg
Mr. Christmas via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Demdaco

kzieetoaegkhuse7ryzm-10207-1690808885.jpg
Demdaco via CBS Deals

Demdaco offers hand-curated, artisan goods. The Demdaco Giving Collection includes blankets, bracelets and more. Shop pieces now for 20% off. 

Demdaco, $16 and up (regularly $20 and up)

$16 and up at CBS Deals

Mr. Christmas Tree with Alexa

alexatree1.jpg
Mr. Christmas via CBS Deals

This pre-lit, artificial, 6.5-foot Mr. Christmas tree features 350 RGB LED lights and over 50 lighting functions. It can be controlled by your Alexa device. It features flame-resistant branch tips, pre-wired pole-to-pole connection and a low-voltage adaptor. Get it now for 50% off. 

Mr. Christmas Tree with Alexa, $300 (regularly $600)

$300 at CBS Deals

Ooly Art Bundle & Crafting Kits

createkindnesshat10-2fd17890-546c-4713-bc10-1cced15d66e7.jpg
Ooly Art via CBS Deals

These crafting kits include permanent fabric markers in a variety of colors, plus a white fabric baseball cap. Get one now for 32% off.

Ooly Art Bundle & Crafting Kits, $15 and up (regularly $17 and up)

$15 and up at CBS Deals

Calming Heat XXL Deluxe

calming-heat-deluxe-12-setting-xxl-wide-main-image-f6711b09-752e-4fc4-80aa-5fd943e411cd.jpg
Calming Heat via CBS Deals

This weighted massage heating pad is 35% off. This five-pound, high-density pad is designed to provide pressure, heat and vibration. It features shut-off settings for both the heat and massage, a controller to adjust the temperature and a nine-foot cord.

Calming Heat XXL Deluxe, $58 (regularly $90)

$58 at CBS Deals

More content from CBS Essentials


Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 9:46 AM EST

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.