CBS Mornings Deals: This pre-lit Christmas tree is 50% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Demdaco
Demdaco offers hand-curated, artisan goods. The Demdaco Giving Collection includes blankets, bracelets and more. Shop pieces now for 20% off.
Demdaco, $16 and up (regularly $20 and up)
Mr. Christmas Tree with Alexa
This pre-lit, artificial, 6.5-foot Mr. Christmas tree features 350 RGB LED lights and over 50 lighting functions. It can be controlled by your Alexa device. It features flame-resistant branch tips, pre-wired pole-to-pole connection and a low-voltage adaptor. Get it now for 50% off.
Mr. Christmas Tree with Alexa, $300 (regularly $600)
Ooly Art Bundle & Crafting Kits
These crafting kits include permanent fabric markers in a variety of colors, plus a white fabric baseball cap. Get one now for 32% off.
Ooly Art Bundle & Crafting Kits, $15 and up (regularly $17 and up)
Calming Heat XXL Deluxe
This weighted massage heating pad is 35% off. This five-pound, high-density pad is designed to provide pressure, heat and vibration. It features shut-off settings for both the heat and massage, a controller to adjust the temperature and a nine-foot cord.
Calming Heat XXL Deluxe, $58 (regularly $90)
More content from CBS Essentials
- Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a turkey trusser for up to 25% off ahead of Thanksgiving
- CBS Mornings Deals: This 3-piece luggage set is 70% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get an artificial Christmas tree for up to 41% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This device can help you locate your remote and it's 25% off now
- CBS Mornings Deals: Rachel Glauber's Pink Collection is 51% off and goes to breast cancer research
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get an iced beverage sleeve for up to 50% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This cast-aluminum griddle pan is 50% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get two tiki-inspired Bluetooth speakers for the price of one
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a three-piece luggage set for 71% off
for more features.